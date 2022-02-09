Cruz Azul beats León and shares leadership of Clausura 2022

With a rocky style, playing to destroy instead of building, suffering as always, Blue Cross is becoming effective and is at the top of the tournament.

The Machine twice reached the frame of the Lionscored on one occasion, enough to achieve his third win of the tournament, 0-1 with a goal from Uriel Antuna and reach ten points, tying Puebla and Atlas as leaders of the Closure 2022.

And León still hasn’t found the game that made him the runner-up in the last tournament. Individual efforts that did not connect and were diluted in little effectiveness and the good performance of Jesús Corona in key moments.

The Machine won, but with too little. Suffering so much is not good, a team of this lineage must be more than a good lock.

The teams came out to not let play, to bite all over the field, looking for the error at the start, looking to steal as close to the rival goal.

There were almost 20 minutes of fighting for the ball, not letting up, until the pace slowed down, and the fight went to midfield, where Lion began to gain meters, began to have arrivals and cause the cement workers to back down.

Until a landslide came from Cata Domínguez, who Carlos Rodriguez became dangerous, came Angulo’s shot that was rejected by Alfonso Blanco and Uriel Antuna pushed to open the scoring (29′).

The match booklet did not change much after the goal, León continued to have the ball, Blue Cross trying to extend the advantage, but without luck for both parties.

The cement workers were satisfied with the goal, they no longer went beyond half court, and decided to resort to forming a real wall, which rebounded again and again to the green attack.

Leon approached with a shot from Federico Martinez, which Corona covered; with a shot from Barreiro, which Corona rejected; with a shot from Dávila that stopped Corona, but that went wide.

At minute 80 of the game, John Reynoso He made the Peruvian Luis Abram debut, sending the direct message to close the game, which often does not work for him.

But now yes. Two arrivals and one goal, enough for three points, but a big one should give more.

