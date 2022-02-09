Critically Acclaimed, Award-Winning Love Without Barriers By Steven Spielberg Premieres On Disney+ March 2 – areacucuta.com

LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS, the award-winning and critically acclaimed Steven Spielberg film, premieres on Disney+ on March 2. Plus, the one-hour ABC special SOMETHING’S COMING: WEST SIDE STORY – A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20 is now available on Disney+.

Nominated for 7 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) and 11 Critics’ Choice Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno), LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS was the winner of three Golden Globes® Awards—Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy; Best Actress, Musical or Comedy (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose). The film has also received nominations from the DGA® (Steven Spielberg), PGA® (Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger), WGA® (Tony Kushner) and SAG® (Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress) and has been named a of the 10 best films of the year by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review, the latter voting Rachel Zegler as the Best Actress of the Year.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony® Award winner Tony Kushner, LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS tells the classic story of rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The new adaptation of the endearing musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo) , Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, the store owner from the corner where Tony works). Rita Moreno, one of only three artists to be honored with the Oscar®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards, also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

Bringing together the best performers from Broadway and Hollywood, the creative team includes Kushner, who also served as executive producer, Justin Peck, the Tony® Award-winner who choreographed the film’s musical numbers, renowned director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and GRAMMY® Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who conducted the recording of the iconic soundtrack, to Oscar®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who arranged the score for the film, to Tony®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home. a tragicomic family; Millie, a modern girl), who supervised the cast on voices, and Grammy®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Chicago), who serves as the film’s executive producer.

The film is produced by Spielberg, Oscar®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger and Tony®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS is a film adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway musical, with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and concept, direction, and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

The complete original soundtrack of LOVE WITHOUT BARRIERS It is available on all digital platforms.