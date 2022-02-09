Cristante, close to returning to lead in Liga MX







Joshua Padilla Marquez

The Clausura 2022 of Liga MX It has started with many problems for the technicians, since in just a few days, several are already on the tightrope and another has already left; however, the name that sounds strong to return is that of the Argentine Hernan Cristante.

The former coach of the Red Devils of Tolucawho recently left office, after being eliminated before Cougars in the last tournament, he is already closely followed to be the new boss of the White Roosters.

The current coach of Queretaro, Leonardo Ramossimply has not been able to reverse the club’s bad season and is another of the names that are on the list of possible dismissed technicians in this ‘Scream Mexico’ 2022.

According to reports from ESPN, the former Argentine goalkeeper could be announced this Tuesday, once the departure of the still coach of the White Roosters.

It should be remembered that Hernan Cristante He had declared after his departure from the Red Devils that he was not going to return to Mexican soccer, due to the way in which his departure took place and this problem was added to the alleged relationship he had with several promoters.

The former goalkeeper, legend of the Toluca, He had a very irregular campaign in his last tournament with the club, but he was still able to get into the playoffs to be eliminated by National University on the field of Nemesio Diez.

Waiting for it to become official, Hernán will have to work very hard to lift the queretaro, who has not been able to win in the tournament and only has two points, the product of a couple of draws. roosters He is in position 15 in the table and although he is not fully involved in the fight for relegation, they will have to add to avoid getting into serious trouble.

