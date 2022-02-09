Creative transgression: how to change the order of things

Transgressing is “acting against a law, norm, pact or custom”, that is, going against the current.

For Nicholas Copernicus, this behavior earned him that no one put a name on his grave, and that it was found a couple of centuries after his death.

By Marcelo Carbone

Fortunately, this did not happen to all the modern transgressors who, in one way or another, shaped the last century of our history. And as I want to be very biased with this concept, I am going to name just one case that summarizes it: before devising a smartphone that would mark a technological paradigm shift in the 21st century, Steve Jobs founded a company that makes cartoons by computer, which he christened “Pixar”, and entertainment has never been the same since Tom Hanks brought Woody to life.

A thousand times we hear the phrase “think outside the box”, which even gives us a mist of mold and mothballs when someone repeats it, and perhaps because of that “aging” we have moved away from its meaning: rebellion, innovation, transgression.

Luckily we have gone from a world that penalized those who transgressed, thinking outside the box during the middle ages, to heavily rewarding new rebels in our times.

Although to be fair, and from my point of view, creative transgression, the impulse to change the established order of things, markets, trends, products and the world itself, is the most imposing and unstoppable driving force that we humans can use.

In these times it is essential that we use it, because in order to build fairer societies we must equal ourselves, respect each other and think with a hive mind, to positively stand out in that same fair society, each of us who call ourselves “entrepreneurs” have the obligation to create value, through differentiation, innovation, rupture, evolution.

That is the task we take on every day of our lives, even without expressing it, attacking the established order, imagining shortcuts to paths that we do not know well, new ways for old dilemmas that may not be entirely familiar to us, or solutions for problems that nobody He told us. In the process we learn about the order, the paths, the dilemmas and the problems and re-signify the old theory of the spill, towards the intelligentsia and the creation.

Entrepreneurs add the right measure of chaos to order, and from this we get a new order. That is the necessary transgression, and that must be our conscious manifesto.

