Corporate Medicine Service strengthens the employer-collaborator relationship

Costa Rica. In our country, approximately 90,000 annual hours of work are lost due to disabilities due to different diseases. Fortunately, more and more companies in the country are ensuring the quality of life of their employees and with this objective, they aim to strengthen benefits such as Company Medicine.

More than 30,000 collaborators in dozens of organizations in Costa Rica are witnesses of this. They are workers who have within their reach the Company Medicine services that Hospital Metropolitano has offered for more than 10 years and that consolidates its leadership in this area in the country.

According to Steven Vargas, Sales Manager of Hospital Metropolitano, through this service more than 50 offices are managed throughout the country, providing medical personnel, nursing and other health services such as nutrition, psychology or physiotherapy to companies from different industries such as manufacturing, hotels, services and other transnationals.

“Our goal is to bring trained professionals in the areas of Medicine, Nutrition, Nursing, Psychology and Physical Therapy to companies, regardless of the size of a company. Today we are the private organization that attends more Business Medicine offices throughout the country. We take care of managing the entire office, the supplies that the doctors require, the medicines, we can make incapacities and refer to the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, if that is the case,” Vargas commented.

According to data from Hospital Metropolitano, 25% of people who seek medical consultation in companies do so for a general check-up or follow-up of a chronic condition. 22% are consultations related to respiratory problems; in 19% of the cases they are related to pain and musculoskeletal problems and in another 19% they are consulted for other pathologies associated with gastrointestinal, dermatological, neurological and psychiatric problems.

This service can be adapted to the needs of any organization, as explained by Dr. Judit Alpízar, medical head of this service. According to Alpízar, it allows mapping health indicators within companies to strengthen health promotion and prevent diseases.

“It allows us to analyze and understand the most frequent causes of consultation and incapacity of collaborators, in order to develop an annual calendar of health promotion and prevention that is complemented with campaigns and sessions adjusted to these needs. From vaccination campaigns throughout the year, to dentistry sessions or other more specific specialties”, explained Alpízar.

These types of benefits have multiple advantages for companies and make them more attractive places to work. This improves staff retention, leaves employees more satisfied, reduces absenteeism, controls accident rates and strengthens the employment relationship while increasing the organization’s productivity.

