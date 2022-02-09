Coldplay and Selena Gomez present the emotional song “Let Somebody Go” | United States | USA | celebrity | rmmn | SHOWS

On February 7, the British group Coldplay presented the official video for “Let Somebody Go”, his new and moving song alongside Grammy nominee Selena Gomez.

LOOK: Concerts in Peru: Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Coldplay and other artists who will offer a show in Lima this 2022

This new musical collaboration is accompanied by a video, inspired by Escher, which was directed by Dave Meyers and co-conceived and choreographed by Yoann Bourgeois.

“Let Somebody Go” follows Coldplay’s hit album “Music Of The Spheres”, which has already surpassed one billion streams across all digital platforms.

This single follows “My Universe”, which made history as the first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by two leading artists, Coldplay also became the first British band to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 with a collaboration.

It should be noted that in March, the band will begin its world tour in Costa Rica. With this tour, Coldplay will visit other Latin American countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

The show, which will take place on September 20 at the National Stadium, is part of the second phase of the band’s passage through Latin America. The opening act for said show will be Camila Cabello.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Tula Rodríguez says she has suitors

Tula Rodríguez says she has suitors https://www.americatv.com.pe/