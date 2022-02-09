Clooney Foundation asks to pay attention to CPI investigation in Venezuela

1351489

Caracas.- The senior program manager of the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Docket initiative, Ignatius Jovtiscalled on public opinion to pay attention to the investigation that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (CPI), Karim Khanperforms on Venezuela.

In a three-minute video posted on the foundation account created by the actor and activist George Clooney and his wife, the lawyer amal clooney, The reasons why it is transcendental to be aware of the human rights violations that the investigations report since 2014 in the country are detailed.

“In Venezuela Serious human rights abuses have been taking place for many years and to this day,” is part of Jovtis’s message, who also assured that “since 2014 Venezuela has been experiencing a deep human rights crisis.”

On this, he assured that the Clooney Foundation follows “very closely what is happening in the International Criminal Court and what the prosecutor is doing, because we believe that it is a historic opportunity for the victims who have been waiting for this moment for so many years.”

“We are not talking about isolated cases, we are talking about abuses that are widespread and systematic, what are called crimes against humanity, which is why the Docket initiative of the Clooney Foundation wants to support the work that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is doing in the case of Venezuela by providing evidence and new material to investigate the greatest violations of human rights that are currently taking place, “he added.

He highlighted the work of hundreds of human rights activists, journalists and NGOs “who have been denouncing all these very brave human rights violations for many, many years.”

He added that the team of lawyers from said foundation is trying to promote the case by making use of its legal experience: “what we want to do is support the work that many Venezuelan organizations have been doing for so many years.”

Consider that this moment is key to Venezuela and its situation with human rightsso he asked not to look the other way, rather to follow what happens in the CPI.

Lenny VargasInternational

