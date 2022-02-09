Christian Horner is left without the tour to the Mercedes factory

Christian Horner will not be able to enjoy the tour of the Mercedes factory. The Red Bull boss won the tour bid for the Mercedes factory after offering €4,745 for it at a charity auction. However, the small print will not allow him to attend and benefit from this approach to his rival’s factory.



“Please note that employees of other Formula 1 teams are not eligible to take advantage of this tour“, could be read in the fine print of this product, according to the American web portal Motorsport.com.



We do not know if Christian Horner knew this information in advance and wanted to bid anyway or if he did not know it. However, what seemed like it was going to be the first great story of this 2022 could not materialize due to what the auction rules mark.

The tour of the Mercedes factory was part of a charity auction for the Grand Prix Trust, a charity that offers support to the Formula 1 community including former drivers and employees.

The fact that Horner had won generated countless reactions on social networks. Many fans joked that it was a tactic to learn the secrets of Mercedes and defeat them this year too, especially after the great dialectical war that has taken place between Toto Wolff and Horner in recent months. A battle that Wolff himself has assured that he regrets having had.

“I’m really sorry. I always try to stay professional, to approach things professionally. However, it became very personal between the two of us somewhere along the way. At one point he told me to shut up. So I responded by saying that he was a braggart and that he talked too much for the cameras,” Wolff revealed in statements to the Dutch publication Formule 1.

“I shouldn’t have said that because it’s a professional relationship and you know that even your worst enemy has a best friend. You have to respect that person, even if you’re in a fight as tough as the one we experienced last season,” he added.

Between all the products of the charity auction, more than 40,000 euros were raised.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard