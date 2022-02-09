Chivas de Guadalajara will face off against a group that has the measure in hand

After two weeks of hiatus for the Qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, return the actions to Chivas from Guadalajara who will play their rescheduled match against Juárez FC as part of matchday 4 of the Closure 2022. The scheduled start time is 19:00 (local time) from the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium.

Despite the weather – very low temperatures are expected – and the experience of the rival coach –Ricardo Ferretti-, the rojiblancos will face a team that has historically been good at it. This Wednesday, February 9 will be the tenth commitment between both combined where Chivas takes a considerable advantage.

7 wins, one draw and two losses are the record between the rojiblancos and the border players. What’s more, el Rebaño will play in a Benito Juárez Olympic in which he only knows victory: Chivas’ only two visits to the border ended in victory for the visiting cause. The first dates from the 2019 Opening (1-2) and the second in the 2020 Guardians (0-2).

These numbers do nothing but embolden a squad that is in need of points. After three days played in this Clausura 2022, those of Michel Leaño add a victory, a draw and a defeatso this Wednesday they will be forced to go for the three points if they do not want to miss the train of the League.

Chivas vs. Juárez: When and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Chivas and Bravos will measure forces on Day 4 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX this Wednesday, February 9, 22, starting at 7:00 p.m., central Mexico time from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. This commitment will be broadcast on open television both by Azteca Deportes for all of Mexico as well as by TUDN and by Telemundo in the United States, you can also follow MINUTE BY MINUTE through Rebaño Pasión.