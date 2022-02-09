Chicharito Hernández and his new girlfriend upload their first video together

It was at the end of last December that information began to circulate that Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was launching romance with a beautiful young woman identified as nicole mcpherson and with whom everything seemed to indicate that he had been dating for a few months.

Then, at the beginning of January, she herself published several Instagram stories in which she bragged about the year-end trip she had made with Javier and a group of friends, thus proving that there was something between them.

(Nicole and Chicharito / Instagram)

However, a few days ago, “Chicharito” and Nicole confirmed their relationship after she published the first video in which they appear together. The above was in the middle of a dynamic of questions and answers that the model made on her Instagram with more than 25 thousand followers of her last Sunday.

“Do you love Chicha?” Some fans asked her, to which she responded with a completely dark video in which she says, “I don’t know, what do you think” and then Javier’s particular laugh “Chicharito” is heard Hernandez.

About Nicole, it is known that she is originally from Ecuador and that the connection between her and Javier began in June 2021, when he began to interact with her, at least on social networks. In addition, McPherson is a single mother, since, thanks to these digital platforms, it was confirmed that in November 2016 she welcomed her only son, whom she herself defined as “A mischievous child, with the most noble and generous heart ” and the one he procreated from his relationship with Reuben Austin.

(Nicole/Instagram)

For his part, the Los Angeles Galaxy footballer is the father of two children, Noah Y nalawhom he had from his marriage to the model sarah cohanwith whom he is still in the process of divorce and who Javier has accused of not being part of the upbringing of his two children.

Even if Javier He has tried to keep his private life away from the media and social networks, this action together with Nicole gives a contradictory message to all his followers and confirms that the footballer is in love again.