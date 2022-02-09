Chicago Fire follows Jairo Torres del Atlas closely – David Medrano

INTEREST

The Chicago Fire of the MLS is interested in the services of the player of the Rojinegros del Atlas, Jairo Torres, and they have made it known to the player’s representative, who is the Argentine Matías Bunge. Jairo’s recommendation has been made by Chicago’s assistant coach, Mexican-American Junior González, who has followed Jairo from minor teams. Grupo Orlegi’s policy is not to close off any possibility and therefore they hope that the Illinois club reaffirms its interest by presenting a specific offer so that it can be analyzed.

FORMALITIES

Officializing the departure of the Achar family from Celaya is for the purpose of seeking certification, since it was an open secret that for months Marcos Achar no longer had anything to do with the cash register and that all decisions are made by the representative Ronald Baroni, who is practically the owner of the team that plays in the Expansion League. Baroni is very strong in the Peruvian market and for a long time was the main promoter of the tigers, bringing players from the Colombian market. Next month the certification process begins to see which Expansion clubs meet the requirements to be promoted and Celaya will try to be in that select group.

RECOMMENDATION

The participation of promoter Uriel Pérez was essential for Hernán Cristante to arrive as coach of Gallos Blancos de Queretaro, who discussed other options. The decisions in the Queretaro box are made by promoters Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde, old acquaintances of Uriel, and even partners for years in some negotiations. Pérez has long been persecuted by the Argentine authorities for tax evasion, however, he is still fully involved in the world of soccer. Cristante was represented by Carlos Hurtado for a long time, but since his first arrival in Toluca he changed his representative and began working with Uriel Pérez. The D9 company is owned by Pérez and manages more than 50 players in Argentina and Uruguay, and some of them could arrive in June to help Cristante achieve good results with Gallos.

