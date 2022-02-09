Chevrolet Blazer 2023 debuts with a new face and more technology on board

Several novelties in design and equipment brings the new Chevrolet Blazer 2023, the first update for this SUV from the bowtie brand.

GM presented in the United States its renewed 2023 Chevy Blazer, an update with several unprecedented details for this medium SUV. The changes are especially evident in its design, with a revised front and rear, new lights and a new screen to operate the media center. There is also new body colors and inside.

Thus, the new Blazer debuts a front with new grill design and new sets of LED lights, both main and daytime running lights. The bumper also adopted a new style, more radical and sportyin line with the design of this vehicle that hardly goes unnoticed.

Also, at least in the United States, it will now be available with five new body colors (Fountain Blue, Sterling Gray Metallic, Copper Gunmetal Metallic, and Radiant Red). There’s also two-tone optionwith contrast color roof.

Chevrolet Blazer 2023: more technology and safety

Another of the novelties that the Chevrolet Blazer 2023 brings has to do with the multimedia system, now operated from a 10-inch diagonal screen, while the wireless cell phone charger was included in the entire range. The interior of the RS version will now carry a shade Nightshift Bluesimilar to the one used by the 2022 Silverado.

In addition to this, the safety equipment for the five versions available in the United States (LT, 2LT, 3LT, RS and Premier) was reinforced. They all received the assistance package Chevy SafetyAssistwith autonomous emergency brakingdistance indicator, forward collision alert, pedestrian recognition with braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.

Finally, from the 2LT model you can count on the adaptive cruise controluntil now reserved for the most equipped models in the range.

Mechanical offer, unchanged

There is no news in the engines of the Chevrolet Blazer 2023. The engine is still valid 2.0-liter turbo, 228 hp of power and 335 Nm of torquestandard for the entire range, and the engine V6 LGX of 3.6 liters, 308 hp and 366 Nm, which is the one we have in Colombia. They both connect to one nine-speed automatic transmissionwith front or all-wheel drive, depending on version.

This is the new thing that Blazer will bring for 2023. But although we only know it in February, it will not be but until the last months of the year when these changes will reach the brand’s windows in the United States. As is the case up to now, this model will continue to be produced at the GM plant in Ramos Arispe, Mexico.

