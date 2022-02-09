Chameleon actor! Robert Pattinson prepares for the premiere of “The Batman”

U.S. – Robert Pattinson was featured on the cover of the magazineGQ”, where he talked about how he has changed over the years. Specifically, in terms of how she prepares to prepare for her roles. It is that she has the ability to gain and lose weight, in addition to making expressions as necessary.

The director of the filmbatman”, Matt Reeves He said that the actor is a chameleon when it comes to playing a role. Reeves commented that the English actor told him that he had never played a role where he used exactly his voice. It is that he is one of the ways he has to be able to differentiate himself from the characters. Without a doubt, being able to modify his voice to taste makes him the best performer for this role.

At the interview, Robert Pattinson He talked about how his time in the popular saga was “Twilight” and what was the path he took after. To get out of the great typecasting and popularity that it gave her, she chose to make low-budget films with completely different stories. She’s not afraid to take on unusual roles, which has really paid off.

Matt thought of Robert from the first moment he wrote the film, but he thought that Robert would not be interested in making a film that would be very popular. Surprisingly, he agreed to have that level of exposure because of the quality of the film, and it seems he couldn’t help it. After that, he’ll probably go back to making low-key tapes to counter.

During the Interview, Robert Pattinson He commented on the problems they had during the filming. He said they thought the worst thing that could happen was the actor getting hurt on a take, which he ended up doing. That was until the coronavirus pandemic hit and they had to stop filming. Luckily, they were able to return and finish the long-awaited tape.