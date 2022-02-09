Cancer patients should receive psychological care throughout their process, says expert

Psychological treatments depend on the stage in which the symptoms associated with common disorders derived from the disease appear

Dr. Lorelei Sandoval, clinical psychologist.

The treatment with Cancer It not only requires a physical approach, but also a mental one, as the clinical psychologist, Dr. Lorelei Sandovalwho was part of the panel of experts in a conversation organized by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The expert emphasizes that, contrary to popular belief, not all patients require psychological attention as soon as they receive their diagnosis or start treatment. treatmentbut in many of these people, the warning signs associated with anxiety or depression begin once they have finished receiving the treatment.

“It’s like they stop for a moment, they look back and it seems to them that everything has happened so fast that they did not have the opportunity to react emotionally in the moment, but they do later,” he explained.

The specialist explains that from the stage of the physical recovery process, in which this emotional reaction of the patientsit depends on treatment to follow, since there are symptomatic factors that vary according to these cycles, therefore the treatment must be different.

In addition to this, the expert is emphatic in clarifying that although the Cancer manifests itself in the body of only one person, the affectation goes far beyond that patientbecause relatives and acquaintances are involved who also require professional guidance to face the changes they are going through at that time, and those they will have in the future.

“This depends on the person, their life circumstance, agestage of development, but certainly a disease like Cancer affects not only the patientbut to those close to the person (…) we provide service to their caregivers and their families”.

Changes at the clinical level caused by the arrival of the pandemic

Since the arrival of COVID-19 the situation has changed many things, especially for the patients of chronic diseases such as Cancer. Even more so, if we take into account that many of them remain hospitalized for long periods of time and without any type of accompaniment, more than virtual.

“Being hospitalized disrupts the daily life of all patients, and their relatives. The covid has limited visits, affecting much more the patients restricted and this increases the feeling of loneliness and sadness”, he argued. “You have to maintain a balance between body, mind and spirit to be healthy and be able to face challenging situations. Putting this into practice, we will achieve optimization and adherence to the treatment much more effective in getting on with life.”

The truth is that the pandemic increased the symptoms of disorders such as depression and anxiety in patients who had never previously had a diagnosis of these conditions, and exacerbated the red flags in those who were already in treatment professional to cope with your conditions.

“I have heard that the next pandemic is going to be post-traumatic stress and, in fact, I do not doubt it,” said the expert.

This increase in cases, especially anxiety, is related to the fear that has been generated in people by leaving home and allowing others to interact with third parties for fear of becoming infected, however, Dr. Sandoval assures that it is necessary to carry out a slow transition to coexistence with caution even in times of COVID-19.

