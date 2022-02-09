Camila Cabello says goodbye to social networks… until 2022 | Technology

Social networks have become a focus of attention, information and business for many influencers and artists who use it as a platform to reach a larger audience and thus share their creations, their talent and their concerns. However, despite being great channels of communication, they have a dark side that more and more artists are discovering. The last to do it Camila Hair.

The singer has shared with her millions of followers around the world the goal she has set for this end of the year and it is none other than to say goodbye to social networks. But it will not be a goodbye, it seems, but a see you later because in January she would resume the use of her account.

“I’m going to do a little social media detox until the new year. I just want to spend a little less time on my phone this week. I love you,” the artist wrote through her Instagram stories. One last week without Whatsapp, without Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook…and more time for her and her family.

As we said, it is not the first time that an artist shares with his entire fandom the idea of ​​spending less time on the phone and ‘detoxifying’. Some have even pointed out the criticism and hate that can often be found online. One of the last cases was seen with Verónica Forqué, the actress who was in a deep depression.

Precisely for many weeks Camila Cabello expressed on her social networks that she herself suffers from anxiety attacks and that mental health is one of the most important things that must be guaranteed in life. Some media have even pointed out that this could have been one of the possible reasons for the separation of the Cuban artist with Shawn Mendes.

As we have been able to see thanks to other Instagram posts, the singer is surrounded by her family enjoying a well-deserved Christmas vacation in which she is taking the opportunity to read, relax with her mother, enjoy a beauty session…

All this after performing for the White House in which he claimed the Latin character of his music. Her album, Familia, will also be a celebration of it. A new album where the artist explores her Latin roots. We still do not have any confirmed date, so we will pay close attention to the news that may come out in this regard.

From the looks of it, it sounds like he wants to recharge his batteries for 2022.