BTS: Jimin cries when watching romantic movies The notebook and Allied after his operation for appendicitis | coronavirus | Covid | wevers | army | kpop | Asian culture

South Korean idol Park Jimin of BTS shook social networks with an update on the Weverse platform by sharing with his followers how he is spending his recovery days after his appendix surgery. He meets here one of the Bangtan Boy’s favorite hobbies that made him cry and moved ARMY.

Jimin was discharged after his surgery

The BIGHIT agency reported on February 5 that BTS’s Park Jimin ended his quarantine period after being diagnosed as positive for COVID-19. Because of this, he was discharged from the medical center where he was also completing his recovery period from appendix surgery.

Hello, we are BIGHIT. We would like to inform you that, as of the morning of February 5, Jimin’s quarantine has ended after his surgery for acute appendicitis. Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 and was diagnosed with appendicitis on Sunday, January 30. He underwent surgery on Monday the 31st. Since then, he has received hospital care and (today) tested negative in the PCR test before being discharged from the health center, ”said the BIGHIT agency.

Jimin from BTS on Weverse

ARMYs from around the world expressed their good wishes for Park Jimin’s speedy recovery, so the K-pop idol updated his fans on what he has been up to on his days off at home.

On February 8, BTS’s Jimin posted on the Weverse platform, “I’m watching The notebook for the seventh time ha ha.”

Following that and after finishing watching the movie starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Jimin He commented again on Weverse.

Jimin: “I’ll watch one more movie.”

Jimin: “It’s called Allied (Allies) and I’m watching it for the third time.”

Jimin: “Starting”.

Jimin: “Maybe I’ll fall asleep while watching.”

After a couple of hours and it was already dawn in South Korea, the k-pop celebrity commented once again on the Weverse platform and surprised ARMY with a confession.

Jimin: “I cried after watching the movie. I’ll go to sleep now!”

Jimin: “I’m so sorry if I woke you up in the middle of the night, but heh heh, it’s fun… sleep well.”

His fans were moved by the messages sent from their favorite artist and treasured that Jimin could share part of his recovery days with ARMY.

In addition, it also went viral on social networks that the idol of BTS previously stated that The notebook is his favorite movie, so that made it an even more special moment for ARMY.

