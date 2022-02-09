Britney Spears caused a furore with suggestive dance in a red bodysuit

american singer Britney Spears thrilled his 39.5 million followers on the Instagram social network with a short video where she flaunts her beauty, sensuality and skills moving the hips.

Britney, who is also a model, actress, fashion designer and businesswoman, lit up the networks by wearing a daring red bodysuit that highlights her curves and attributes in black heels while dancing to the rhythm of ‘Get Naked’one of the songs released in 2007 and which is part of his fifth studio album ‘Black out’.

But nevertheless, Britney’s waste of sensuality was not the only thing that attracted attention of the followers. The words he used for the post also created a sensation as Britney hints that she is working on a new musical production and that it will release more details soon.

In addition, the artist -who regained her freedom a few months ago after winning a guardianship against her father- he joked with his fans about a change of look.

This is 13 seconds of me in heels. before I dyed my hair purple …. ¡¡¡¡This is a teaser of what is to come!!!! My song Get Naked!!! I hope you are having a great day!!!!! No hair and makeup fixes!!! Just playing around friends!!!!”, cites the caption of the beautiful and well-known interpreter of ‘Baby one more time’.

In less than an hour, the video collected more than 850 thousand reactions and dozens of comments from fans eagerly awaiting Britney’s return to music.

“Thank you”, “he’s back”, “OMGGG”“I love you”, “I miss you on stage”, “you are phenomenal”, were some of the messages sent to the singer.

