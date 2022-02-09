Borussia Dortmund | New revelations about Erling Haaland

Currently injured, his return is unknown and his future even more so. And it is that Erling Halandauthor of 23 goals in 20 games for the Borussia Dortmundhas become one of the most sought-after strikers on the football planet, who should predictably announce his future in a few weeks.

The 21-year-old Norwegian striker has a contract, as we know, until 2024, although next summer his departure could be facilitated by virtue of the agreement he signed with the Germans at the end of 2019. Now it is his coach, Marco Rose, who has spoken in an interview with Sport Bild on the ram.

An uncertain future

“He is only 21 years old. He can also have a more emotional day, going home after training, being alone, reading something and being upset. Everything comes to him and there are times when the last straw falls. It’s normal, human. I have contact with Erling every day and I feel a lot of affection for this player and this person.”said the coach.

On the other hand, the technician has made reference to what his future may be: “I know how long his contract is. I know what needs to be decided and when. Everything is on the table internally, everyone is honest with each other. That’s why I don’t have to talk to him every day. At some point he will make a decision and the club will prepare well for it. It is clear that we all want him to stay.”.