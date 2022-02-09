Billie Eilish prioritizes fan health, stops concert to help him

billie eilish the interpreter of “bad guy” he stopped his concert realizing that one of the assistants he had trouble breathing.

“Is everything okay around here?” he questioned. Noticing that one of his followers in the crowd was having a seizure and not breathing properly, he decided to stop everything. “Wait. I’ll help you,” he sentenced, approaching the area of ​​the stage where the fan was.

The “fan” expressed that he needed an inhaler to recover. Billie asked her team to get it for her. While she got it, the composer comforted her admirer and asked people to let him be calm. “Here we take care of our people. I will wait until everyone is well before I continue.”

When it was verified that everyone was fine. The singer-songwriter taught her a breathing technique, in order to calm anyone in need. The fan said “I love you”.

In social networks, the gesture of billie eilish and was compared with concert of Travis Scoot in November 2021, where eight people were crushed to death in his concert at the Astroworld festival and accused him of “inciting chaos”.

It is not the first time that Eilish for a concert, had already done so in September 2021, at The Governors Ball festival in New York City, asked security to react to people fainting. “Security, why aren’t you paying attention? How can that be?” He then shouted, but not before asking the crowd: “Is everything okay? Are you okay?”

PRIORITIZE THE MENTAL HEALTH

billie eilish has made clear its commitment to the mental health. In 2019 she explained in an interview that in 2016 she had the need to go to a psychologist: “I may not have wanted to listen to her advice, but I did need to be heard,” she confessed at the time.

Many of Eilish’s songs are dedicated to anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia. The latter refers to a disorder of mental health in which you cannot stop thinking about one or more perceived flaws or defects in appearance, a flaw that seems minor or cannot be seen by others.