Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, ‘Encanto’… who will win the Oscar for Best Song?

Having known all the nominations for the 2022 Oscars, which will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, all that remains is to wait for the moment of truth and see who wins the biggest award in cinema. In the main musical category, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Van Morrison will compete for the first time against composers with a long career in cinema such as Lin-Manuel Miranda and Diane Warren. Although names like Jay-Z, U2 or HER were left out, the category promises to be close between the five chosen:

Beyoncé and DIXSON – Be Alive (King Richard)

The first nomination for the Oscars for Beyoncé is surprising at a time when there is talk about the singer’s creative crisis, although the artist is enjoying a good streak in terms of awards, surpassing the barrier of the female artist with the most Grammys a year ago. of history This time she is nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for her single ‘Be Alive’, which is reminiscent of ‘Black Parade’ for the themes of black pride that she touches on. Beyoncé’s voice sounds full of feeling and empowerment in this song, surrounded by harmonies and sounds that are already recognized from the latest musical projects of the artist. It is also the nomination that she is giving the most to talk about.



Lin-Manuel Miranda – Two Little Caterpillars (Charm)

Beyoncé will not have it easy at this year’s gala, as she competes against greats and experts in soundtracks, as in this case, a song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The New Yorker is known for the soundtracks of the musicals ‘Hamilton’ and ‘In The Heights’, with which he won 3 Tonys, and now he enters the Latin world with this original song performed by Sebastian Yatra. Disney’s animated production, one of the few originals in the current trend of remakes, also aspires to win the award for Best Animated Film and Best Soundtrack and the original song ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ has reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.



Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell – No Time to Die

10 years after Adele won the Oscar for Best Original Song for her ‘Skyfall’ for the James Bond film of the same name, history may repeat itself this March 27. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell are vying for the statuette for the first time, and they couldn’t be more flattered: “For Finneas and myself, it had been a lifelong dream to write a Bond song, one of those that you never had. imagine that they will come true. It is incredible that we are being recognized for this song, and it is a clear peak in our lives as songwriters and artists, ”the American singer posted on her Instagram account.



Van Morrison – Down to Joy (Belfast)

Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white film ‘Belfast’ has received 7 nominations at this year’s Oscars, including Best Original Song for Van Morrison’s ‘Down to Joy’. The semi-autobiographical film is not the favorite in this category because Irishman Van Morrison also competed against Billie Eilish’s song at the Golden Globes, and it was the Americans who took home the award, but we’ll see what happens.



Diane Warren – Somehow You Do (4 Days)

Finally, Diane Warren fights for the Oscar for the thirteenth time, but if she wins the most desired award, it would be her first. The theme is performed by country singer Reba McEntire, but it is the songwriter who aspires to be chosen. The song perfectly conveys that sadness and strength that characterize the fight against drugs and the family problems that are recounted in this film.

