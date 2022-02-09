Beyoncé and Billie Eilish get their first Oscar nominations

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish have garnered their first Oscar nominations in today’s (February 8) nominee announcement.

This afternoon the nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards have been announced, whose ceremony will take place on March 27.

Beyoncé and Eilish are among the five artists featured in the best original soundtrack category, alongside Diane Warren (Four Good Days), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Charm) and Van Morrison (Belfast). Eilish is nominated for her Bond theme “No Time To Die,” while Beyoncé is nominated for “Be Alive,” her contribution to the King Richard soundtrack.

Following its release last year, “Be Alive” marked the first piece of new material from the American superstar since his 2020 visual album “Black Is King”. The track was also nominated for best original song at this year’s Golden Globes, as well as the 2021 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

‘No Time To Die’, for its part, has already won trophies at the 2022 Golden Globes and the 2021 Grammys, and has been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Satellite Awards, among others.

In the Best Original Score category, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has been nominated for The Power Of The Dog. He will face Hans Zimmer (Dune), Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up), Germaine Franco (Encanto) and Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers) in the category.

In December it was announced that Beyoncé, Eilish and Greenwood were on the shortlist for their respective categories. Those lists included 10 songs or scores each, which have now been reduced to five per category.

Among the artists who have fallen off the charts are Jay-Z and Kid Cudi (The Harder They Fall), Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up), HER (Bruised), Sparks (Annette) and U2 (Sing two). Greenwood’s Spencer score also did not make the final list of nominees.

Last year, Jay-Z compared Beyoncé to pop icon Michael Jackson, saying she was an “evolution” of the star.

“Bey is going to be angry [conmigo] for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” the rapper said in a Twitter space hosted by Alicia Keys. “Beyoncé is going to be one of the best singers we’ve ever heard because she’s such a great student.”