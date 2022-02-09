Ben Affleck, Jared Leto and Bruce Willis lead “the worst of cinema” this awards season

Jared Leto may be one of the most chameleon-like actors of the moment, Bruce Willis may be a screen veteran, or Ben Affleck may be one of the fan-favorite Batmans, but none of that has prevented them from being considered “the worst actors.” this awards season.

And just as there are the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Oscars, there are also the Razzie Awardswho are responsible for “recognizing” the least blockbuster and most absurd of Hollywood.

This scene from House of Gucci is still the funniest because Jared Leto's character opens his mouth to scream and it cuts to a car horn honk

It was a surprise for many to see Jared Leto on several lists of nominees for these awards as he also earned a SAG Award nomination and Academy Award nomination for his performance in “House of Gucci.” But nevertheless, for the Razzie, the role of Paolo Gucci does not seem to be his best performance, plus it earned a nomination for characterization with excess latex.

Leto is nominated for worst supporting actor alongside Ben Affleck in “The Last Duel” and Mel Gibson in “Dangerous.”

Ben Affleck had already been nominated in 2004 for pay check Y Daredevil.

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck for ‘The Last Duel’

Nick Cannon for ‘Elite Thieves’

Mel Gibson for ‘Dangerous Instinct’

Gareth Keegan for ‘Lady Di: The Musical’

Jared Leto for ‘The House of Gucci’

It should also be noted that a special category was created for Bruce Willis, in which mention is made of 8 productions in which he was in 2021

Worst performance of Bruce Willis in 2021

American Siege, Apex, Cosmic Sin, Deadlock, Fortress, Midnight in the Switchgrass, No Escape, and On Dangerous Lands are the tapes for which he is nominated.

Other nominations

Netflix’s Musical Theatrical Version “Diana the Musical” leads the Razzie Awards with nine nominations, including worst movie and five acting nominations.

Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” also garnered several nominations, including one for worst actress for amy adams. The actress also earned a Worst Supporting Actress nomination for “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The only mistake in 'Diana: The Musical' is thinking that someone in the world will take the story seriously. Advertise it as a satire and it would be a blast. believe me.

worst movie

-“Diana the Musical”

-“Infinite”

-“Karen”

-“Space Jam: a new legacy”

-“The woman in the window”

Worst Lead Actor

-Scott Eastwood for “Dangerous”

-Roe Hartampf for “Diana the Musical”

-LeBron James for “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

-Ben Platt for “Dear Evan Hansen”

-Mark Wahlberg for “Infinite”

Worst Leading Actress

-Amy Adams for “The Woman in the Window”

-Jeanna de Waal for “Diana the Musical”

-Megan Fox for “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

-Taryn Manning for “Karen”

-Ruby Rose for “Vanquish”

The Razzies or Razzie awards (whose full name is golden raspberry awards) are a parody award show that honors the worst cinematic achievements. Co-founded by John JB Wilson and Mo Murphy, UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans.

The statuette given to the winners is a raspberry the size of a golf ball on a reel of Super 8mm film. It is spray painted gold and has an estimated retail value of $4.97.

Surprisingly, it is an event that will be 42 years old. More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the US and about two dozen other countries vote for the awards, according to its official website.

Most winners, with a few exceptions, have not attended the award ceremony or personally accepted their award. In 2005, Halle Berry attended the ceremony to receive her statuette for worst actress for Catwoman. Sandra Bullock did the same in 2010. She won the Razzie for Worst Actress and Worst Screen Couple for All About Steve. Adam Sandler broke the record for “worst movie” in 2012 for the comedy Jack an Jill by winning all the categories to which it was nominated.