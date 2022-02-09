Belinda, her reaction to Rihanna’s baby causes surprise

Belinda reacts to Rihanna’s pregnancy. Excited? | Instagram

Belinda surprised her followers after hearing the news about Rihanna’s pregnancy, which would leave her very sensitive according to the reaction shown by social networks.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, was one of the celebrities who did not hesitate to react to the new news of the first baby that Rihanna expects.

It should be remembered that the “Princess of R&B” announced the news with a photo on the streets of New York while showing her belly accompanied by her current partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“He reacted very sensitively to this moment and through his stories he would replicate the same image as seen and to which he supposedly added emojis with tearful faces and heart-shaped eyes.

Belinda, the strange reaction to Rihanna’s pregnancy. Photo: Capture Instagram



Belinda Peregrín Schüll has expressed on different occasions her desire to become a mother at some point with Christian Nodal, with whom she “netflix actress“He confirmed his commitment on May 25 with a photo on social networks.

So now, the pre-breast stage that the “Barbadian” is experiencing has touched the “songwriter” who also sees plans for the future with motherhood.

It should be said that “Beli” is a great admirer of the interpreter of “Diamonds“, in addition to showing great sensitivity and love for children, so she would surely expect to see herself in a few years in the same facet as the also owner of a well-known cosmetics brand.

Without saying more, through his official Instagram account, where the “businesswomanOriginally from Madrid, she has 14.5 million followers, shared a snapshot in which the 33-year-old international star appears.

As for Belinda, on several occasions she has been the target of several rumors that assure a supposed “pregnancy”, she has been in charge of denying the comments after carrying out sessions for magazines showing her flat abdomen with which she has silenced several mouths.

However, that does not mean that the “pianist”, and “collaborator of the Shein brand”, does not seek at some point to have her own children since even her own brother, Ignacio Peregrín Schüll, has confessed the weakness of the remembered star children’s novels such as “Adventures in time”, towards children.

He also mentioned that he would love to have a niece and pamper her as much as he has done with his sister, hinted at the “politician” in past interviews.