Beijing 2022: the criticism of athletes and federations to China and the Olympic Committee for the organization of the Winter Games

Beijing 2022 mural with two health personnel in China.

China’s “zero covid” strategy is impacting the staging of the Olympic Games and the well-being of athletes.

Barely three days have passed since the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the organizers have already accumulated several criticisms from athletes and federations.

Most focus on the conditions suffered by participants in quarantine after testing positive for covid, although aspects such as the quality of food and holding events under impracticable weather conditions are also criticized.

It was known in advance that athletes would spend difficult weeks in the Chinese capital.

The country’s “zero covid” strategy leaves little room for the free movement of participants, only authorized to leave the Olympic village to train, compete or return home.

