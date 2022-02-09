Beijing 2022: the criticism of athletes and federations to China and the Olympic Committee for the organization of the Winter Games

Drafting

February 7, 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, China’s “zero covid” strategy is impacting the staging of the Olympic Games and the well-being of athletes.

Barely three days have passed since the opening of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the organizers have already accumulated several criticisms from athletes and federations.

Most focus on the conditions suffered by participants in quarantine after testing positive for covid, although aspects such as the quality of food and holding events under impracticable weather conditions are also criticized.

It was known in advance that athletes would spend difficult weeks in the Chinese capital.

The country’s “zero covid” strategy leaves little room for the free movement of participants, only authorized to leave the Olympic village to train, compete or return home.

On the other hand, countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada imposed a diplomatic boycott and did not send official representatives to the event in protest against the accusations of human rights violations in China against Uyghurs, Tibetans and Taiwanese.

Now, these already controversial Olympics are being further questioned by the harsh denunciations launched by the participantsthat he International Olympic Committee said to be attending.

Why are athletes criticizing Beijing 2022?

Much of the discomfort among athletes points to the severe anticovid measures and the conditions they suffer in isolation if they test positive.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The strict anticovid measures and the treatment of athletes during confinement are being the main focus of criticism of the event.

Eric Frenzel, three-time Olympic ski champion of the German federation, has been in quarantine since last Friday with his partner Terence Weber.

German team boss Dirk Schimmelpfennig said on Saturday that Frenzel’s isolation room was “unacceptable” and demanded immediate improvement.

“The room has to be big enough for his exercises, it has to be hygienically clean. Food needs to come more regularly and PCRs have to be done when we need them, twice a day,” Schimmelpfennig told the news agency. Reuters.

More than 350 participantsincluding dozens of athletes, have tested positive for covid since their arrival in Beijing on January 23.

Those positive must remain in quarantine until they are free of symptoms and test negative in two PCR tests separated by 24 hours.

But sometimes these rules can last for more than 18 days, much longer than what is considered the infectious period.

This Sunday, the coach of the Finnish ice hockey team, Jukka Jalonen, accused China of not respecting the rights of his player Marko Anttila, who has been isolated for 18 days despite the fact that the team doctor assures that he is no longer contagious.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The route and duration of the Olympic torch was reduced for this event as an anticovid measure.

In addition, he denounced that Anttila “is not receiving enough food” and that he is under tremendous mental stress.

“We know that he is completely healthy and ready to go and so we think that China, for some reason, does not respect their human rightsJalonen told the media via Zoom.

This Sunday, the International Olympic Committee assured that it was addressing the complaints of the athletes in isolation and said that it was working on having better food, cleaner rooms and greater access to training equipment.

“Crying like crazy”

The experience of 26-year-old Polish speed skater Natalia Maliszewska has been even more “traumatic”.

Maliszewska tested positive for covid on January 30 and her participation was ruled out.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Polish Natalia Maliszewska has lived a “traumatic” experience when she was quarantined, released and again returned to isolation due to contradictory test results.

However, she was released on Friday night, before Saturday’s 500m qualifying race. Just hours before the event, she tested positive again and was denied the ability to compete.

“I no longer believe in the tests. I want explanations from the people who made me feel insecure, because now nobody says anything. They are silent,” he said in statements collected by Reuters.

Maliszewska assures “cried like crazy for not knowing what was happening.

Other reviews

The anticovid measures have not been the only aspect criticized by the participants in Beijing.

Christian Schwaiger, coach of the German alpine ski team, told reporters that “catering is extremely questionable” and that he hopes the “Olympic Committee will be able to provide hot food.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Swedish team asked for some events to be held earlier in the day because of the extreme cold that almost caused skier Frida Karlsson to collapse.

“There is no hot food. There are chips, some nuts, chocolate and nothing else. This shows a lack of attention in high-competition sport,” he added.

On the other hand, the Swedish team has also complained about the extreme cold after the athlete Frida Karlsson appeared trembling and close to collapse after completing the 15-kilometer skiathlon test last Saturday.

According to the rules of the International Ski Federation, the minimum temperature to compete must be greater than -20ºC.

However, winds can cause the wind chill to be well below this requirement.