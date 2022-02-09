Beijing 2022 | Eileen Gu: The young Winter Games gold medalist who ended up embroiled in the geopolitical battle between the US and China

Boer Deng & Anamaria Silic

“My motto is to break down one’s barriers. That’s my character.”

This is how skier Eileen Gu, who on Tuesday became the youngest athlete to win a gold medal for China at the Winter Olympics, spoke to a packed press room.

And he did it with a spectacular 1620 -a jump of four and a half rotations, the first he has attempted in his competitive career- in his third and last jump in the event of big air (a freestyle skiing discipline).

It is the first of three events in which Gu is expected to medal, according to data analytics company Nielsen Gracenote.

But it’s not her podium chances in Beijing that are generating the most heated discussions about her.

Born in San Francisco, Gu learned to ski on the pristine slopes of California’s Lake Tahoe. She now she represents China, not the United States, with what has been placed at the center of a global debate on geopolitics and representation.

And despite his effort to deflect questions about his identity, citizenship status and ideas on political issues, the controversy is unlikely to go away.

Is it American or Chinese? Is it possible to be from both countries in a world where those nations have strained relations?

“No one can deny that I am American or that I am Chinese”

When Gu began his competitive skiing career in 2018, he did so as an American, but changed his affiliation to the International Ski Federation the following year.

In making the announcement, Gu, the daughter of an American father and a first-generation Chinese immigrant mother, said she wanted “the opportunity to help inspire millions of young people during the Winter Olympics in Beijing,” her mother’s birthplace. .

Little is known about his father, and Gu uses his mother’s last name.

Although his switch to China occurred in 2019, his participation olympicto has put her back in the spotlight.

Speculation about her citizenship status has abounded since Red Bull, a corporate sponsor, claimed the athlete gave up her US passport to compete for China, but later removed the line under pressure from an American newspaper.

China does not recognize dual citizenship, and Gu has always refused to reveal his nationality status.

when the diary South China Morning Post asked him about it last year, he said, “I am completely American and I look and talk like I do. No one can deny that I am American. When I go to China, no one can deny that I am Chinese, because I speak the language fluently, I know culture well and I fully identify as such.

Gu did not respond to interview requests made by the BBC.

The Chinese Consulate General in New York told the BBC that Gu had to naturalize or obtain permanent resident status in China to compete on the team.

In 2020, China’s Ministry of Justice expanded the rules for foreigners to obtain permanent residency, so that those who achieve international recognition in sports, science, culture and other fields are eligible. The expansion would seem to apply to Gu.

Gu and four other athletes went through the process to gain eligibility for compete for China at the 2022 games, the consulate said.

But regardless of what is said in her official documents, she faces tough questions as an American-born athlete living the life of a Western teenager, yet representing a country whose government has been widely criticized for violations. of human rights and anti-democratic repressions.

Gu expressed his support for the move Black Lives Matter and spoke out against anti-Asian violence in the US, but remained silent on issues such as Mass internment of ethnic Uyghurs in Xinjiang and the arrests of pro-democracy protesters in Honk Kong.

“There is no need to be divisive,” she told the newspaper. New York Times. A difficult, if not impossible, stance to take when several countries, including the US, are involved in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 games in protest of Beijing’s human rights record.

In China, however, it has been welcomed by state media. Nicknamed the “ski genius girl” and “snow princess”, she has appeared in several government television documentaries and has also shown her business potential by modeling for high-profile brands and her intelligence by earning a place at Stanford University. .

Agreements with the Bank of China, China Mobile and JD.com, a Chinese retailer, are among his business contracts.

Gu and his team clearly understand that they must tread carefully.

By refusing to talk to The Economisthis American agent, Tom Yaps, told the magazine: “If [Eileen] participates in an article that has two paragraphs criticizing China and human rights, that would put her in danger there. One thing and a career is ruined.”

“As a young person, everyone is trying to figure out who they are,” Gu once wrote in an essay for New York Times. “You have to be careful who you’re telling your secrets to.”