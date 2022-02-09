Beijing 2022 | Donovan Carrillo, the young Mexican who made history by qualifying for the figure skating final at the Winter Games

Donovan Carrillo in Beijing 2022

From a country where ice “is only seen in glasses,” as his father says, Donovan Carrillo Suazo has overcome all obstacles and today he has the hopes of many in Mexico focused on him.

The young man from 22 years Qualified for the Men’s Single Figure Skating Final at the Winter Olympics. Beijing 2022with a routine that caused a lot of pride in his country.

To the rhythm of the songs Black Magic Woman Y shake itby Carlos Santana, Carrillo embroidered a program that left good feelings and the best score from his career: 79.69.

“I didn’t want it to end. It was a very special moment and I was enjoying to the fullest what I love most in life, which is skating,” he told the press in Beijing after completing the routine he dedicated to his family and to all of Mexico.

