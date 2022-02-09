Barrel falls 2% from seven-year high due to talks between Iran and the US

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Oil fell about 2% near the close on Tuesday as investors fear the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran could revive an international deal and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.

* A deal could return more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil to the market, increasing global supply by about 1%. The nuclear talks resumed on Tuesday in Vienna.

* Brent futures were down $1.78, or 1.9%, at $90.91 a barrel by 1820 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.71, or 1 .9% to $89.61.

* Brent had risen to $94 a barrel on Monday, its highest since October 2014. WTI hit $93.17 on Friday, its highest since September 2014.

* “The US government is trying to tame oil prices by urgently negotiating a new nuclear deal with Iran,” said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

* Dickson said any deal with Iran could trigger “extra crude and condensate production within four to six months, or even faster, as Iran is believed to have a large storage of oil in water.”

* Eight rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington since April have still failed to reach an agreement on the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal. Differences remain over the details of lifting sanctions.

* “Exports could resume quickly if a nuclear deal is reached,” said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. “But it’s a big ‘if’. The reappearance of Iranian barrels is only a possibility at this point.”

* Oil prices have risen due to rising global demand, tension between Russia and Ukraine, supply disruptions from producers such as Libya, plus a slow easing of OPEC+’s record 2020 production cuts, which includes to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and to allies such as Russia.

