Barcelona agrees with Spotify as its next sponsor for 320 million dollars

BARCELONA — Barcelona and Spotify, a streaming music multimedia services company, closed an agreement whereby the Swedish company will become the club’s main sponsor for the next three seasons, succeeding Rakuten and paying a total of 320 million dollars in a contract for which he will wear his brand on the shirts of the men’s, women’s and training first team…

In addition, as a major novelty, obtaining the title rights of the Camp Nou. The official signing is expected to take place in the coming days, after having definitively materialized last weekend.

The deal, advanced by RAC1 and confirmed to ESPN Deportes by sources from the Barça club, who did not want to confirm the exact economic terms, will associate Barça with a platform that has nearly 600 million subscribers worldwide, present in 190 countries and which closed the year 2021 with revenues of more than 3 billion dollars.

Born in 2006 in Sweden and initially settling in Finland, France, Spain and Great Britain, in 2011 it entered the United States, where today it enjoys a 32 percent share of the market, its agreement with Barça being understood as an important strategic alliance for the two brands in the country.

The signing means an annual income of 106.67 million dollars, greatly improving the current one maintained by the Barça club, to which Rakuten paid 45 million for the first team shirt, Beko 11.2 for the training shirt and Stanley 4 for the female team.

Of the little more than 60 million per course, it will exceed 106 with a short-term agreement for the last name of the stadium, a goal desired by the club’s managers and which they had been studying for months with various interested companies.





Spotify, one of the main online music providers in the world, contacted Barcelona at the end of 2021, months after Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke (also of the Los Angeles Rams) rejected the interest shown by Daniel Ek, the owner of the Swedish company in the purchase of the club.

The Barça entity, which in September decided not to extend its contract with Rakuten due to the reluctance of the Japanese multinational to improve its conditions, received Spotify’s proposal with expectations, carrying out a negotiation that considering itself in principle only for sponsoring the first team jersey led to a global agreement and a record in the history of the club.

At the end of 2016, Barça signed an agreement with Rakuten for four seasons for 63 million dollars for each of them.

To this he added another 21 million from the Turkish appliance brand Beko for advertising on the sleeve of the shirt and on the training sleeve, but in 2020, in the midst of the crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club saw Beko abandon the sleeve and lower the 10 million his last year of contract for keeping only the shirt and, the hardest blow, he started a downward renewal with the Japanese multinational for 18 million less than the initial contract.

Although after the arrival of Joan Laporta in March 2021 to the Barça presidency there were contacts with Rakuten with the aim of renewing the sponsorship commitment, at the Camp Nou the difficulty of the agreement was soon understood and later the impossibility of returning to times past, starting a race against the clock to find a successor who could meet the financial expectations of the leaders.

The signing with Spotify will mean a major boost to the economy of the Barça club, which will allow it not only to balance its accounts but also to considerably increase its financial muscle to reinforce the squad within the demanding parameters of LaLiga.