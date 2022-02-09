Bandai Namco explains why it has changed its logo again

Here comes an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding companies in the market. We are talking in this case about bandai namco and your logo.

In the text that we leave you below, they explain why they have changed their logo again, although in a subtle way. Specific, they have changed the magenta bubble for a red bubble.

Bandai Namco Logo

With magenta they wanted to represent “diversity, create a bright and fun impression and because it is easy to reproduce” but, after conducting a survey of employees, they have decided to go red to achieve “an enthusiastic, fun, active and bold impression.” we leave you with his words:

For the color of the motif, we sent questionnaires to employees around the world to collect their opinions on words that express images associated with the objectives of the Group. Among the words that were mentioned frequently, we selected candidate colors through scientific methods that link words with colors. From among these candidates, we selected a bright red color that creates an enthusiastic, fun, active and bold impression. Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. is a Japanese video game development and publishing company. The company also publishes videos, music and other entertainment products related to its intellectual properties.

Now it’s game with Nintendo. What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Fountain.