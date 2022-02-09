Bad Bunny 2022, new date at the Azteca Stadium. the best memes

bad bunny opened a new concert date for December 10 at the Azteca Stadium.

However, the phenomenon of the virtual line to buy them generated a large number of memes.

The capacity of the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City is 87,523.

For this reason, the fact that there were 303,000 people in the virtual queue for the concert was laughable.

Bad Bunny’s new date

bad bunny will have two concerts in Mexico City and one more in Monterrey, as part of his tour World’s Hottest Tour.

This tour, which is one of the largest of the Puerto Rican singer, is in stadiums, so the venues are:

Monterrey: BBVA Stadium on December 3.

CDMX: Azteca Stadium on December 9 and 10.

The tour will kick off on August 5 at the Orlando Campus Stadium in Florida, United States. He will do 15 concerts in a row in the United States.

His tour includes Yankee Stadium in New York, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and Fenway Park in Boston.

The tour will continue in October and will be in Latin America, with 14 concerts including three in Mexico.

The cost of tickets goes from 660 to 3 thousand 336 pesos for the stands section.

On court it has a general cost of 3,600 pesos. The most expensive tickets are those located in the pit area in front of the stage that exceed 8,450 pesos.

10 things you should know about Bad Bunny

His name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, he was born in Puerto Rico on March 10, 1994. He is a rapper, singer and songwriter. He is one of the most important reggaeton players. Before signing with a record label, he was a bagger at a supermarket. In 2016, he rose to fame after collaborating with Cardi B and Drake with the single “I like it”. In 2018 his album X100pre won the Latin Grammy for best urban music album. She was part of the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in 2020. In 2020 he released the album YHLQMDLG (I do whatever I want) and his third studio album The Last World Tour. He was the first Latin artist to be the most played on Spotify during the year 2020. He is one of the most influential artists of the last 25 years. It has the best-selling post-pandemic tour to date.

