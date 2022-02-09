Azcárraga makes a decision about Solari and the DT’s reaction after leaving Coapa

Emilio Azcárraga makes a decision about the continuity of Santiago Solari in América

The Argentine coach Santiago Solari A good tournament has not started and the pressure from the fans for results has made the board and the owner of the team, Emilio Azcarragacome together to take action.

According to journalist Jonatan Peña from W Deportes, Emilio Azcarraga reconfirm to Santiago Solari as the coach of Americabut this time with more pressure from the cream-blue dome.

Initially, the bonuses and bonuses offered at the beginning of the tournament will be withheld from the players and coaching staff until the team begins to show solidity. On the other hand, to Santiago Solari It will be his turn to have more contact with the fans, not so much with the press.

What was Santiago Solari’s reaction when he left Coapa?

Santiago Solari He came out with the face of few friends after training, but unlike other days, the DT came out with the glass down and gave himself time to sign autographs and take pictures with some sympathizers of the America on the outskirts of Coapa. It seems that the DT began to comply with the ‘punishment’ that he gave him Azcarraga.

