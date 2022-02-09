Astronomers take a stand against Starlink and the other satellite networks

Image : Reed Hoffman (AP)

A new center created by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) will try from now on to protect the interests of astronomers as the number of satellites of our Earth orbit continues to increase.

The Center for the Protection of Dark Skies from Satellite Interference, which was announced on February 2, will be coordinated by the National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) and by the international radio astronomy observatory SKAO (Square Kilometer Array Organization). The NOIRLab will deal with the optical astronomy part, while the SKAO will study issues related to radio astronomy.

“This new center is an important step in ensuring that technological advances do not inadvertently impede our studies,” Debra Elmegreen, president of the IAU, said in a statement. release. “I am confident that the co-hosts of the center will be able to facilitate global coordination and bring together the necessary expertise from many sectors for this vital effort.”

This center will seek to get satellite providers to minimize light pollution from their satellites and other types of astronomical interference, as well as encourage governments to better regulate this burgeoning industry and thus support to the world community of astronomers who now have to deal with the problems caused by interference from this s satellites.

Jessica West, principal investigator for space security at Project Ploughsharesa Canadian research institute, stated that we are reaching the point where our ability to observe space will be significantly impaired.

“This is a big deal,” he tells us by email. “Astronomy is key to our exploration and use of space, to navigating deep space, to our planetary defense from asteroids and to our knowledge of the Earth, the Solar System and the Universe. Losing this will be a big loss for all the people of the world.”

The cost of building and launching rockets and satellites has never been lower. This is resulting in a mad rush to conquer the front line of our Earth’s orbit, as it is now a tremendously profitable place to do business. The private sector’s use of large fleets of interconnected satellites to deliver broadband Internet to its customers is the best example of this. Elon Musk has taken the lead in this regard, as SpaceX has already launched more than 2000 Starlink satellites and has plans to release at least 2,400 more. OneWeb, a London-based company, has launched hundreds of similar satellites, while project etc. Kuiper (property by Jeff Bezos) and the European Union they intend to do the same.

The problem with all those satellites is that they interfere with optical and radio signals. the exhibits optical wave prolonged are the ones that have been seen particularly affected: a research published on last month he discovered that Starlink satellites appeared in countless twilight photos . Its T e may seem like an exclusive problem for astronomers, but it is also in danger our security, since these types of images are critical to detect objects that may suppose a danger to the earth . also the interference radio produced for the links of telecommunications with the satellites could hinder our studies cosmic microwave, for example.

Hence he was born this coordinated response by the astronomers. The IAU assures that this new center will be “the leading voice on astronomical matters related to the protection of the night sky against the satellites”.

Consequently, this group will call to astronomers, manufacturers of satellites, government regulators and all the community at large to take the matter seriously . Among other things, pe will tell satellite companies to provide more information about their space assets like his coordinates and their anticipated movements. T they will also help astronomers to deal with certain associated problems, such as offering them a software that can remove visual artifacts from your images telescopes . East c enter will also serve to discuss another type of voluntary measures, such as reducing the reflectivity of satellites or to urge satellite companies so that lead to higher and less obtrusive orbits.

West believes that there are possible solutions .

“This is not about satellites versus astronomy, but about how to mediate Come in the different needs, interests and values ​​that converge in outer space, including that s of which they are less powerful,” he explained. “This requires a constant dialogue and coordinated and collective action. The international astronomical community is showing us how to do it. And the world is listening. This is a critical time for space”.

this one without a doubt It’s a good ( and necessary) point. Astronomers and regulators are falling behind in this fight as they are own operators of the satellites mainly those that are setting the rules of the game currently . And by rules I mean they don’t exist rules, hence the problem. The new IAU Center has good intentions. Let’s hope the other party listens to them and be willing to change .