Antuna do not sign, the campaign that prevented Uriel from reaching America and that Cruz Azul thanks

With four Days of Clausura 2022 disputed, La Maquina is taking shape, but above all heated up to full steam and more the attacker Uriel Antuna, one of the eight reinforcements that arrived at Cruz Azul for the restructuring and who has stood out for his performances despite a campaign against him with the #AntunaNoFirmes prior to his signing.

Today surely more than one America fan will be lamenting that the board has not concluded the hiring of Uriel Antuna and better to have leaned towards Juan Otero, who by the way, made his debut this weekend against Atlético San Luis and was not to the liking of the Azulcremas fans.

Almost two months after the hashtag #AntunaNoFirmes was created, where the fans totally rejected the native of Gómez Palacios in the ranks of Coapa, there are followers who do regret that he is not there, as indicated by a survey by the América Monumental portal, where 23% accept that it was a mistake not to bring it, while 65% remain firm to the campaign.

How was the Antuna-America-Chivas negotiation?

Antuna, who played for Chivas in the 2021 Apertura, was destined to leave the Flock and in an attempt to reach America, he glimpsed a barter-type deal consisting of Sebastián Córdova for El Brujo, but in the end the negotiations between Emilio Azcárraga and Amaury Vergara, presidents of América and Chivas, respectively, did not bear fruit.

Also, inside the Nest things were hot, since with the creation by the fans of the campaign #AntunaNoFirmes Through social networks, the institution decided to stop the agreement.

Today everything is honey on flakes for striker Celeste, who has two goals and one assist so far in Clausura 2022, without a doubt, a piece that is consolidating in Juan Reynoso’s 11.