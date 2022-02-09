Angelina Jolie gives a voice in the US to victims of gender-based violence

This content was published on 09 February 2022 – 22:34

Washington, Feb 9 (EFE) .- Angelina Jolie’s voice trembled several times when she appeared this Wednesday with US senators to talk about how victims of gender-based violence have been waiting for years for Congress to deign to lend them the help they so richly deserve.

“Standing here in the center of power in the nation, I can only think of all those who were made to feel powerless,” Jolie told a packed Capitol press room.

The actress alluded to how four years ago Congress allowed a law known in English by its acronym, VAWA, to expire, which for decades served to finance aid programs for victims of abuse and sexual abuse, in addition to giving them a way to seek justice. in the courts.

That law first went into effect in 1994, and from time to time, Congress reapproved funds to keep it alive and used it to include protections for certain groups, such as same-sex couples.

However, in 2019, under the government of Donald Trump (2017-2021), the rule ceased to be in force because the Republicans refused to include protections for transgender people.

This Wednesday, Democratic and Republican senators announced that they had reached an agreement so that a “modernized” version of VAWA can go back into effect.

With her presence, Jolie supported that proposal and urged Congress to approve the law as soon as possible. She admitted, however, that the renewal of the law was late for many people.

“Most of all,” she said, “I want to recognize the children who are scared and suffering right now and the people for whom this legislation comes too late. The women who have suffered through this system with little or no support and who still bear the pain of their abuse. The young adults who have survived abuse and come out stronger, not because of the system but in spite of the system. And the women and children who have died, but who could have been saved.”

Saying those words, Jolie was overwhelmed with emotion: she had to stop several times to breathe and continue talking. Meanwhile, the room sank into silence and only the noise of the flashes could be heard.

The actress has been involved for months in the negotiations within Congress for VAWA to come back into force and has managed to include provisions aimed at adapting judicial procedures to child victims of violence.

It has also managed to add a clause that will serve to finance a technology designed to recognize bruises on different types of skin, something crucial for African Americans, Hispanics and indigenous people.

The final text, however, does not include a provision that was key to Democrats and is known as the “boyfriend loophole.”

Currently, federal law prohibits those convicted of a domestic violence crime from having firearms in the home, but it only applies to people who are married to or have a child with the victim, so Democrats wanted to expand it to those who they are not part of a marriage.

The powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) campaigned against this idea and managed to drag a good part of the Republicans in the Senate. EFE

bpm/ssa/rrt

