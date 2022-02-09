Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín revealed their favorite intimate positions | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín have formed one of the most stable marriages in the showHowever, that has not saved them from being in different controversies and rumors of a possible “separation”.

On this occasion the couple was present in an interview with “The Golden Scorpion” where they got to talk about how they have managed to have a marriage of more than 20 years next to his two daughters, Mia and Nina Rubín.

For her part, the driver revealed that trust, freedom and communication have been key in their relationship, although there may be things that make you doubt in the end it is being aware that the other always decides to be with you.

However, Erik Rubín recognized that at the beginning of their relationship he was the one who used to be the most jealous and on several occasions he even made some “scenes”, because he wanted to know where he was or who he was going out with, but time later all that changed.

Later the conversation became more intense, when the Scorpion questioned them about their favorite intimate positions, to which Erik replied that for his wife it was the famous “69”, while Legarreta revealed that he was on top of him.









But that did not end there when it was time to reveal the “rarest” place where they had a passionate moment, Rubín confessed that it was in the laundry room of a theater where they had a great time.

It’s nice how the washing machine vibrates… exactly, it saves you movement, without hands” said the former Timbiriche with a laugh.

In addition, they also talked about whether there was a “free pass” with some famous international, this means with someone with whom they could be without generating problems with the other, among the names that came to light were Charles Teron, Cristiano Renaldo, Chris Evans, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth among others.

What is Erick Rubin’s bad habit?

When asked about a bad habit on the part of her husband, Andrea Legarreta immediately began to write, while Erick Rubín took a long time to find out what that bad habit was.but immediately replied that he used to have a lot of gas.

“I’m very fart, that is, I have sphincter control, I even do it in tone,” said the singer.

In addition, Andrea Legarreta added that a couple should not feel that they are “hanged” or in a controlled way, they respect each other’s lives individually and Despite the fact that both, for example, have their passwords for their cell phones, they do not want to check it.