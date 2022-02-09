Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín balcony intimacies of their marriage Today’s host revealed the name of the woman her husband likes the most For: Pauline Flowers FEB. 09. 2022

Instagram: @andrealegarreta Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín uncover intimacies of their marriage and go viral

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin they let us see, as rarely, the reason why they have been one of the most stable marriages in the middle of the shows for more than two decades and that is that although it is common to see them in a romantic attitude dedicating phrases of love and pride in social networks now They showed the funny relationship they have, balcony to marriage intimacies.

The couple was applauded by the millions of followers that the Golden Scorpion has on his YouTube channel where the parents of Mía and Nina Between laughs they released mischievous confessions that ranged from their favorite position, the strangest place where they have made love to the habits that bother them the most about each other.

In the middle of the funny interrogation in which the couple participated, the former Timbiriche revealed without hesitation that ’69’ is his favorite position, unleashing the nervous laughter of the presenter of the Hoy program, who clarified: “On top of him.”

The revelations and laughter increased as the dynamic progressed in which Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín agreed that the strangest place they made love was in a laundry room.

“You get on the washing machine and let’s go hard, it’s nice how the washing machine vibrates,” said the singer, who was also supported by the actress: “The washing machine saves you movement. Look without hands,” he said between laughs.

When questioned about whether, hypothetically, they would give each other a free pass with some platonic love, the couple also balconyed who is their respective crush: Andrea Legarreta with Chris Hemsworth and the singer with Natalie Portman.

Of course, both were also right in their response to what is the worst habit that the singer of ‘With everyone except me’ has, and that is that, he confessed, he has no control when talking about flatulence.

“I’m very farting, I have sphincter control,” the singer accepted, while Andrea Legarreta contributed to his confession: “He even sings.”

The fun did not stop throughout the little more than 30 minutes that the video lasted because they also told the fight that both carried out during a vacation in the snow in which Andrea Legarreta ended up defending her husband. In addition, the jokes about the rumors that for years have surrounded her marriage between alleged separations and infidelities were also present.