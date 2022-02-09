Ana Sanz: the new colors of indie pop | 2022

Born in Bogota, Ana Sanz is a singer and songwriter, with a proposal in which shoegaze, dreampop, indie, and Latin American pop-rock converge.. At 20 years old, she has known how to stand out among independent proposals thanks to singles like I follow or Without looking back.

“Since I was little I started making music. My mom put me in piano lessons because it was her frustrated dream. I became obsessed with continuing to experiment with other instruments and I got to the guitar and I loved it, so I thought “I have to keep exploring”, and I switched to composition. I’ve been composing for about 2 years”, he tells us.

For several months he has been working with the producer Juan Antonio Toro (Armenia), with whom he is composing the songs for an upcoming album. I always loved rock, we started to do more rock things and explore fusion of genres like pop, funk, electronic”.

For 2022, Ana plans to release 2 EPs based on a theory that has been constant in her life. “I have always perceived people by colors. “This person is purple”, something like that. A few years ago I began to classify people between orange and blue, something like the hemispheres of the brain: blue a little more imaginative and orange more realistic. They are 2 colors that have persecuted me”.

Ana Sanz tells her story – Children’s version

It all starts when I meet a friend. He’s been exciting, sometimes overwhelming, and it’s kind of scary to realize what you’re feeling and put it into a song. I gave up my greatest vulnerability because they are going to hear something very personal, but one understands that everyone feels different, but they are experiences close to one’s own. I’m not that good at talking and I can do it with music, finding that therapy was the best.

Your dream festival poster

Duplat, Las Yumbeñas, Soda Stereo or Cerati. Armenia, Velvety Zoe, Angele, Cage the Elephant, Margarita forever alive, Paul McCartney, Burn everything by mistake, Charly Garcia, Bebe.

A character from a series that represents her

Although I don’t identify myself, there is a character for whom I feel a lot of empathy: Bojack Horseman, he is like he is very guarded in his emotions, maybe that’s why I identify with him. Also Bruno from Charm.

The actress would play her in a movie of her life

Emma Stone. I find her an amazing actress.

your favorite video game

I believe that Wii Sportswith my sister.