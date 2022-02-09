An Oscar for Andrew Garfield: “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, “Spiderman” and how his life changed in just 3 months | Best actor | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

From the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2022, Andrew Garfield It has had its best time in years. The 38-year-old British-American actor who became known worldwide for “The Social Network” (2010) and later became famous for being Spider-Man in “The Amazing Spiderman” (2012); he has earned his second nomination for Oscar award; this time for Netflix’s “Tick, Tick… Boom”, an announcement that crowns an unusual streak for any performer and which we review below.

READ ALSO: Oscar 2022: meet all the nominees for the biggest film award

Start of fame and his first nomination

Garfield began to be taken into account professionally after the premiere of the television movie “Boy A”, where he plays Eric, recently released from a juvenile penitentiary. In 2010 the whole world knew him for playing Eduardo Saverin in David Fincher’s “The Social Network”. Garfield’s Saverin stood out for his wide range of emotions, this in contrast to the coldness exerted by Jesse Eisenberg’s Mark Zuckerberg . That same year the role that would make him famous on five continents was announced: Spiderman.

“Andrew Garfield’s” first film as the Marvel Comics wall-crawler, “The Amazing Spiderman” (2012), garnered sizable box office receipts, as did mostly positive reviews. This was the first ‘reboot’ of the character, originally played by Tobey Maguire in the films that Sam Raimi directed from 2004 to 2007. Under the direction of Marc Webb, he was accompanied by actors such as Rhys Ifans and Emma Stone, where the latter played Gwen Stacy (the actress would be Garfield’s sentimental partner for several years). Sony Pictures, a production company, approved a sequel that arrived in 2014.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” (Photo: Sony Pictures)

But although “The Amazing Spiderman 2” achieved positive box office results, the critics were devastating and Sony Pictures did not approve a third film of the arachnid with Garfield as the protagonist. . In fact, the franchise went on to have an additional ‘reboot’, this time produced jointly by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures; joining the cinematographic universe of heroes like Iron Man and Captain America.

What did Garfield do after losing the role he dreamed of since he was a child? So keep working. In 2016, two of his biggest films hit theaters, Martin Scorsese’s “Silence,” which follows European missionaries in dangerous feudal Japan; and Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” a film based on true events in which he plays Private Desmond Doss in World War II. This story earned him his first 2017 Oscar nomination for Best Leading Actor; award that Casey Affleck ended up taking. But Garfield still hadn’t given the world everything he was capable of.

READ ALSO: The Academy invites 395 new members for 2021, including Robert Pattinson and Eiza González

Andrew Garfield Revival

A person’s life can change in seconds. In Garfield’s case, it took just under three months between the release of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” on Netflix, “Spiderman: No Way Home” in theaters and his second Oscar nomination.

Throughout 2021, there were rumors that both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would return to play Spider-Man in “Spiderman: No Way Home,” where they would appear alongside Tom Holland, who comes into contact with characters from multiple universes. . Although both actors were constantly questioned if they would appear in the film, it was Garfield who got the worst of it and, in order not to spoil the surprise for the fans, he denied his participation.

Garfield was questioned by the rumors even on the red carpet of “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, Available on Netflix from November 19, a month before the premiere of “Spiderman: No Way Home”. In “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Garfield plays Jonathan Larson, an unknown playwright trying to make a name for himself. Based on real events, this is the first feature film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of “Hamilton”.

Andrew Garfield stars in “Tick, Tick… Boom!”, this Netflix musical that marks Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut. (Photo: Video Capture)

Since its release, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” received positive comments for Garfield’s performance, who in addition to acting, sings. Garfield’s good publicity on social media only increased when his return as Peter Parker in “Spiderman: No Way Home” was finally confirmed in December. These two films even led to the emergence of a movement of fans who want to see him star in another “The Amazing Spiderman” movie and thus give a definitive closure to his trilogy.

Whatever the outcome of the 2022 Oscar ceremony, where Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Will Smith (“King Richard ”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”); Andrew Garfield has only just begun. The world already knew what he was capable of and these months have been nothing more than a reminder.

Fact

The 2022 Oscars will air on March 27. In the United States on ABC channels, in Latin America on TNT and TNT Series.

see also

Trailer for “Tick, Tick… Boom!”. (Source: Netflix)

read also