Amal Clooney, the DD activist. H H. that supports ICC investigation on Venezuela

Caracas.- Amal Clooney, wife of the renowned American actor and producer George Clooney, is a lawyer, human rights activist and writer of Lebanese and British descent, whose name recently appeared in an event led by the attorney general of the International Criminal Court ( ICC), Karim Khan, and the United Nations (UN) on the case for crimes against humanity committed in Sudan.

In January, Khan appointed the well-known lawyer as special adviser in the Sudan case. Amal Clooney is a lawyer specializing in International Law, Criminal Law, Human Rights and extradition.

The also activist for the defense of DD. HH., 43, was born in Beirut but raised in London and holds degrees from Oxford University and New York University.

Recognized for her commitment in denouncing situations such as the refugee crisis and publicly opposed to former US President Donald Trump and his policies, she worked as a lawyer at the London firm Doughty Street Chambers; among some of the leading figures she has championed are Julian Assangefounder of Wikileaks, or the three journalists from the Al Jazeera chain accused of spreading television material harmful to Egypt.

Recently, the senior program manager of the Docket initiative of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, Ignacio Jovtis, urged international public opinion to pay attention to the investigation that Khan coordinates on the Venezuela case.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice was established in late 2016 by George and Amal Clooney to promote justice in courts, communities and classrooms around the world, as highlighted by the United Nations Children’s Fund ( Unicef), an international organization that is an ally of that foundation.

The activist, also described as a fashion icon for her appearances on the most prestigious red carpets in the world together with her husband, married in 2014 the actor who has won two Oscars, who is also recognized for his political activism and for having been designated a UN messenger of peace.

Editorial The PitazoInternational

