Along with Ben Affleck! JLo wears a wedding dress at the premiere of ‘Marry me’

marry me arrives in theaters this Thursday, February 10, and the excitement of the fans is at its peak, since it is a film that brings together important personalities such as Owen Wilson and Maluma, who debuts in a short film, but without a doubt, the film would not be the same without the leading role of Jennifer Lopez, who also attracted attention at the premiere of the film, since she arrived accompanied and dressed as a bride.

Prior to the premiere of Marry Me, some of the protagonists met in Los Angeles for the premiere of the film and one of the celebrities who attracted attention was Jennifer Lopez, who arrived accompanied by Ben Affleck, with whom she resumed her love relationship after 17 separate years.

The presence of 'Benifer' caused a sensation among the fans of both, especially because both did not hesitate to show the love that exists between them and it was more than evident that they were happy to be at the gala together.











In addition to giving something to talk about how happy she looked with Ben Aflleck, Jennifer Lopez became the center of attention because for the occasion she wore a white dress from the “Love” collection by Guambattista Valli, the first bridal range of the renowned fashion house.

It was a white dress, with a high neck, long sleeves and an asymmetric and flared skirt, in addition the garment stands out for being covered in lace and having the style perfect for a winter wedding.

The famous 52-year-old completed her look with a Dolce & Gabbana box handbag that stood out from the rest of the outfit with its metallic colors, flowers and crystal inlays, and Dior jewelry. On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez gave the final touch to her outfit with Jimmy Choo stilletos with studs, feathers on the instep and ribbons around the ankle.

To accompany his girlfriend, Ben Affleck wore a black coat, navy blue pants and dress shoes, definitely a look that gave Jennifer Lopez all the prominence at the gala marry methe film in which he plays a music star.











When and where does ‘Marry Me’ premiere?

While most of the world will have to wait until February 11 to see marry me in movie theaters, in Mexico we will be able to see it a day before; that is, on February 10, 2022. In addition to seeing it in theaters, the film will be available via streaming on Peacock that same day.

