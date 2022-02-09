all movies, cast, El Continental series and more

Basically, count the story of a retired professional assassin, John Wick, who has lost his wife and just wants to be allowed to live in peace with his dog. But when Wick is killed during a raid on Wick’s house, John will dig up his past and bury a whole bunch of people in revenge for him.

That will introduce us to a fascinating world of hitmen with very special codes, hidden organizations and constant actionwith the longest death count in recent cinematic history.

Until now, there are three films released and two more in the chamber. These are his arguments.

John Wick: Chapter 1, Another Day to Kill (2014)

The premise is so simple, that we have already gutted it for you. John Wick lives in retirement as a murderer and missing his wife, who died of a terminal illness. As a consolation, he has her dog, which she gave him shortly before she died.

When three Russian mobsters cross his path, break into his house and kill his dogJohn Wick will wield his old weapons and unleash his revenge, revealing the existence of mafia and murderous organizations with very peculiar codes.

John Wick: Chapter 2, Blood Pact (2017)

Fulfilled his revenge and with a new dog, John receives a visit from a Camorra boss, Santino D’Antonio, who helped him to retire. John owes him one for that one and Santino wants to collect the favor.

Wick can’t say no because of the assassin code and tries to eliminate Santino’s sister, a member of the High Table, the council of 12 criminal overlords.

Santino tries to kill John so as not to leave loose ends and here is the mistake again, because Wick kills everyone who gets in front of him and kills Santino in the mainlandthe sanctuary hotel where it is forbidden to kill.

Because of that, John is excommunicated and all the assassins of the High Table are after him.

John Wick: Chapter 3, Parabellum (2019)

John, chased by everyone, tries to fix the mess by talking directly to The old man, the head of the High Table. He travels to Casablanca, meets Halle Berry and leaves another trail of bodies.

In the end, Winston Scott, manager of the mainland and Wick’s ally, he ends up shooting John, who falls into the void.

wounded, it is rescued by men Bowery Kingplayed by Laurence Fishburne. The two team up to fight the High Table and we are left wanting to know more.

Cast: main characters of the saga

The simple plot of the first part is complicated by the rich mythology of the underworld of crime and professional assassins that develops. That is why the number of characters is enormous, but these three are the most outstanding and the ones that, at the moment, are still alive.

John Wick

Portrayed by Keanu Reeves. In the end he is someone who does what any decent person would do when they touch their noses, remove every last stone so that everyone ends up with a bullet in the head.

winston-scott

Portrayed by Ian McShane (american gods). Manager the mainlanda sanctuary hotel for High Table assassins and the world’s most dangerous criminals.

He has a fondness for John, which causes him to help him on several occasions by breaking his own rules and, in the end, unleashing several shots at Wick in the third half to save his skin and get his job back manager of hotel. We assume that he must be very well paid and that Winston likes to breathe.

the king of wanderers

Portrayed by Laurence Fishburne. Former assassin who leads a whole network of homeless informants. She knows everything and doesn’t like the High Table, so he teams up with Wick to destroy her at the end of chapter 3.

Why John Wick is so attractive as a saga

Basically for two things.

On the one hand, his unstoppable action and its perfect aesthetic. Style and death come together in realistic and, at the same time, spectacular sequences.

A breath of fresh air in the face of so much action shot with a shaky camera and a thousand cuts in the editing room.

For another, its rich mythology. What begins as a simple story of revenge becomes more complicated and traps you in a universe of assassins, codes of honor, concepts such as excommunications, markers, golden coins, adjudicators…

A complex world that unfolds before you and that you want to know more about.

The future of the John Wick franchise

It seems that there is still John Wick for a while. For now, we wait two more movies and a miniseries of TV. Let’s take a look at that future in the crystal ball.

John Wick: Chapter 4, what is known and what is it about

The fourth part of the saga already has an official release date, revealed in the recent teaser official: on March 24, 2023.

Filming has moved to Berlin, Paris, Japan and, of course, New York. This is the city where most of the action has taken place so far, but the variety of locations suggests that John Wick 4 will take its death trail across the world.

In addition to that, the usual characters are joined by new faces, such as Donnie Yen (ip-man), Bill Skarsgård (Item) or Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat).

The argument is under gag order, but Laurence Fishburne commented that delves further into Wick mythology, the code of assassins, and John’s relationship with Watanabethe character played by Hiroyuki Sanada and about whom almost nothing is known either.

John Wick: Chapter 5, what is known and what is it about

Almost everything about this film is unknown, except that it is fully confirmed and that there were plans to shoot it at the same time as John Wick 4, but they were discarded.

Due to Keanu Reeves’ pandemic and scheduling issues with Matrix: Resurrectionsthe priority is to finish John Wick 4 on time, so we don’t know anything about the plot, release date, etc.

John Wick 5 is likely to be the end of the saga, although everything will depend on the box office, of course. In that case, what we do know is that its director, Chad Stahelski, is clear that John Wick has left too much of a trail of corpses and can’t have a happy endingfall in love and ride off into the twilight like an old cowboy.

“He’s screwed for the rest of his life,” says Stahelski, so we can’t wait for a Disney closure, although nothing is written.

The future series The Continental

The world of John Wick is so rich in interesting details, that it is also will have a miniseries. Is about the mainlanda spinoff where the origin of the famous hotel of the saga is told, in which the most dangerous murderers and criminals meet, and which is a sanctuary for them (at least until John breaks all the rules).

The miniseries will consist of 3 episodes set in 1975 New York in which a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, must face a past that he thinks he has left behind and will face an underworld of murderers. A bit like John Wick himself.

Also noteworthy in casting to Mel Gibson as Cormaca character that hardly anything is known about, like the rest of the series or who else will appear in it.

As you can see, John Wick started out as little more than any other B-action movie and has ended up being one of the longest running and most profitable franchises in modern action cinema.