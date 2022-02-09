Afore: These are the institutions with the MOST COMPLAINTS and claims | READY

Millions of workers no longer have the option of having a pension at the end of their working lives, so for some years now they have had to resort to the Afore (Administrator of Retirement Funds) to have resources when the time comes to stop working, however, in order to have access to this money, various procedures have to be carried out, and the Covid-19 pandemic has not helped to carry out some processes, which has caused some inconveniences, so the Condusef (National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services) has already announced the ready which are the institutions with the most complaints Y claims.

A Afore It is an institution that is in charge of carrying out the administration of funds for the retirement of workers, this through an account where the contributions that are periodically deposited by the employer, the government and the worker are accumulated.

It is important to note that although the resources of a Afore they are essentially the ones you will have when you stop working, partial withdrawals can also be made in two cases: unemployment and marriage, so in the face of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, there were more procedures regarding this fund. savings, which caused there to be an increase in complaints Y claims for resolutions.

These are the Afores with the most complaints and claims

According to the Condusef, in its last report corresponding to the third quarter of 2021, the total number of claims amounted to 2,482, which means that there were five claims for every 100,000 account accounts. Afore registered. Then you can see the ready the Afores that had more complaints Y claims:

Invercap Afore – 13%

Principal Afore – 12%

PENSIONISSSTE – 8%

XXI Banorte – 6%

Inbursa – 6%

Future – 6%

Aztec – 4%>

Surah – 4%

Citibanamex – 4%

Coppel – 2%

In the event that users have any complaint or claim of their Aforethey can contact the Condusef at the Telephone Service Center 55 53 400 999 or they can receive remote help through the Internet page www.condusef.gob.mx.