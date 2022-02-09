Aeroméxico signs letter of intent to control Club Premier

Roberto Valdez

Aeroméxico that as part of its process of financial restructuring signed a letter of intent with your partner Aimia to fully control the loyalty program Club Premiere.

“The final agreement will be subject to certain conditions such as the consummation of the effects of the restructuring plan and the approval of the authorities. The transaction is expected to close within six months of last January 28,” said the airline it’s a statement.

Nowadays, Aeromexico has 51.14 percent of Grupo Premier, while its still partner Aimia has the remaining 48.85 percent.

“The clients of Aeromexico will benefit from a more relevant and agile program that represents the best option to reward loyalty both on the ground and in the air in Mexico and around the world through all the destinations of Aeromexico“said the CEO of the airline, Andres Conesa.

Club Premier is a rewards program where users can accumulate points in more than 100 companies to purchase services and items in this way.

In May 2020, it was announced that as part of the aid measures in the face of the covid-19 pandemic, the PLM Premier company, which operates the Club Premier rewards program, will provide financial support of 100 million dollars to Grupo Aeromexico.

