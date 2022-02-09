Advertising in the Super Bowl will cost a million dollars more this year than in 2021

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl, the final of the United States Football League (NFL), will bring together almost 100 million viewers in front of the television, only in the country, to follow live the match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

In Spain, without reaching the level of the biggest sporting events, the audience grew almost 200% between 2018 and 2021. That is why it is expected climb in front of 225,000 spectators in 2021 and attract the interest of more advertisers. What’s more, More and more NFL fans are registering throughout the season and there are various clubs that organize viewings of the Super Bowl, in addition to numerous establishments that design events for fans. This phenomenon extends to other European countries.

The match will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where tickets for resale have reached over $10,000 on portals like SeatGeek, setting a historical record that comes just two years after the pandemic broke out. The cheapest tickets will not go below $7,000 on StubHub, partly due to the greater purchasing power of part of the population of Los Angeles, the city of entertainment and the great mansions of Hollywood, as well as its proximity to the technology industry agglutinated in Silicon Valley. The cost of a regular ticket for the game is just over $1,000 on a normal day in the same city.

6.5 million per 30′ spot

Everything indicates that this year It will also be records in advertisingbecause NBC, the network that will broadcast the meeting live in the United States (in Spain it can be seen on #Vamos de Movistar+) will charge 6.5 million dollars for each 30-second spot during the intermission of the match. The number means one million dollars more than in 2021despite the fact that between 2020 and 2021 the audience fell by more than nine million viewers, which shows a change in the trend in television consumption habits, in a context of greater competition and in which the effect cannot be ruled out either. straight from the pandemic.

“To the interest that already existed in Spain for sporting events is being added the gaming and e-sports phenomenon, which grows exponentially. Brands need to know how these consumers act in order to be able to relate to them and respond to their demands. At Rebold, we analyze this behavior to help advertisers find the best times and channels to reach a multi-device audience”, he explains. David CascantCountry Manager Rebold Communications Spain.

The Super Bowl is a moment that transcends sports to become an engine of consumption and a meeting of importance and social conversation. The intermission performance competes in interest with the publicity. This year, rappers Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be in charge of putting the musical note to the meeting.

There will also be news among advertisers. To the usual brands, among which they will repeat Pepsi, Budweiser, or Doritoswill join this year Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. A fact that may indicate another change in trend, in this case in the profile of the advertisers that will appear in the coming years.

In fact, Crypto.com announcement is one of the most anticipated. In part, due to the controversy generated by these products, not yet regulated, but already allowed as advertisers by NBC, which has expanded the thematic range of products and services that can be advertised at the meeting. Partly also because the actor Matt Damon will star in the spot, which will also open the advertising session.

Another novelty that is expected is the return of humor to the spots after less optimistic ads like those of the 2021 edition, in the midst of a wave of infections. Although the epidemiological situation this year is also negative, the lower mortality recorded and the shared desire to return to normality could set the tone for the announcements, according to some analysts, trying to encourage consumption and revitalize the economy.

In addition, the company wall boxone of the Spanish “unicorns”, will also be present at the Super Bowl.



