Adele is viral again for her great dresses and her engagement ring?

Little by little we return to the reality of the red carpets where the dreamy looks of the guests they recover the glamor and elegance that we like and inspire so much. The last appointment that has brought together artists from all over the planet, have been the brit awards, held in London, where Adele He has consolidated his comeback in style. Not only because of his long-awaited show on stage that has left everyone speechless, but also because of his brilliant wardrobe choice Y personalized signed by great sewing houses, and by a very special jewel which has sparked various rumors on social media.







the artist of Someone Like You is the reincarnated image of a old hollywood diva, and the recent suits that he has released on this night in which he has finished with two awards in his hands -for best artist and album of the year-, has confirmed his exquisite taste with unique pieces that have not gone unnoticed. On this special occasion for her musical career, and hand in hand with her trusted stylist, Jamie Mizrahi-the same one that works with Kate Perry and Kate Hudson – has relied on the ingenuity of Giorgio Armani Prive with a Made to measure dress from black silk velvet with tulle neckline and train. But the British hid more surprises in the dressing room, when she went up to interpret I Drink Wine -literally on the piano- his look combined not only with the lyrics of the song, but also with the staging.







The winner of the night appeared on the stage dressed in a spectacular lime embroidered sequin overlay chiffon gowna design made especially for her by the dressmaker Pierpaolo Piccioli for the house valentine. And as expected, his gold stiletto heels also followed the same line sparkling. But as we mentioned at the beginning, there was a luxurious accessory that drew all eyes, and we mean the 50 karat drop earrings!

Possible wedding in sight?

Let’s talk about flashy Lorraine Schwartz signature teardrop diamond ring that she wears on the ring finger of her left hand – a place where they are usually reserved for classic engagement rings – and we saw it shine throughout the evening. This detail has gone around the world and has generated among its fans the rumors of a possible marriage with his boyfriend rich paul, one of the most prestigious sports agents in the NBA, with whom he confirmed his relationship to the four winds last September through social networks. We do not know if it is an intentional gesture or not on the part of Adele, but for now this impressive jewel of the New York house that she has released, is already connected with other pieces that celebrities of the caliber of Beyonce, Blake Lively, Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.