Adele, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo: the winners of the 2022 BRIT awards

Animated by British comedian Mo. Gilligan, the BRIT awards celebrated their 42nd version yesterday. With a show of almost three hours, which presented 13 awards and various performances by various international artists, the organization first included the announced changes in November 2021. These consist of eliminating the gender division in the categories and the addition of four new awards: Alternative, Rock Pop, R&B and Hiphop, Grime and Rap and Dance.

This year there was also the most women nominated in the last decade, With 18 artists on the list, this number is second only to the 22 nominees in 2010.

The big winner was Adele, who took home 3 statuettes and also presented the song live I drink wine part of his latest album 30. This would add a total of 12 BRIT awards since the artist began her career.

The K-pop group BTS was also nominated for the category of Best International Group, however, the award ended up being won by the Silk Sonic project, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The non-British artists who did win were Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo for Best International Artist and Best International Song, respectively.

Below is the list of winners and the most relevant categories.

Artist of the Year:

Adele

Best group:

Wolf Alice

Best Emerging Artist:

Holly Humberstone

Song of the year:

Adele – easy on me

Best New Artist:

Little Simz

Best Album of the Year – Mastercard:

Adele – 30

Best Alternative Rock Performance:

Sam Fender

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Performance

Dave

Best Dance Performance:

Becky Hill

Best Pop/R&B Performance:

Dua Lipa

Best international artist:

billie eilish

Best international group:

Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak

Best international song:

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

Composer of the year:

Ed Sheeran

Producer of the Year:

inflate