Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley to star in Michael Mann’s new Ferrari

the actor of “House Of Gucci”Driver, replaces Hugh Jackman in the title role, while the star of “Parallel Mothers” Cruz will play Enzo’s wife, Laura. the star of Big Little LiesWoodley will play mistress Lina Lardi. Mann, a four-time Oscar nominee, is gearing up for a May debut in Italy.

STX will handle the international rights and has now picked up the domestic rights thanks to a big deal with Mann. Amazon participates in a handful of international markets. STX International will be looking to close the remaining deals this week with some big international deals already secured, including Leone in Italy.

The film, which Mann has been working on for two decades, is set during the summer of 1957. The former Ferrari racing driver is in crisis. Bankruptcy looms over the company he and his wife, Laura, built from scratch ten years earlier. Their stormy marriage struggles with mourning for one child and recognition for another. He decides to make up for his losses by rolling the dice in a race: 1,000 miles through Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.

The project has gone through multiple iterations, but this is as far along as the casting has been at any stage.

Mann will direct from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin (“The Italian Job”) and Mann will be based on the book of Brock Yachts “Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine”.

Michael Mann said today: “To be able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring these unique characters to life in Modena and Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled.”

Adam Fogelson, President of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, commented: “Ferrari is much more than a story about a man and his machine. It is an extraordinary and emotional story that Michael has been developing for years and the entire team at STX is looking forward to the start of production with this dream cast and filmmaker. Adam Driver is one of the most talented and compelling actors working today, and we couldn’t be more excited to pair him with Penelope, whose legendary career grows with every role he plays.”