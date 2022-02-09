Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz to star in Ferrari biopic

Director Michael Mann will be responsible for leading the film project in which Penelope Cruz and Adam Driver will explore the Origins and rise to fame of Italian driver Enzo Ferrarifounder of the Ferrari team.

According to the first reports already spread by media such as Deadline, this project will have a biographical focus, in which Adam Driver will play Enzowhile Penelope Cruz, currently nominated for an Oscar for “Parallel Mothers”, will have to play Laura Dominica Garello, who was Ferrari’s wife

Among the leaks of the project also highlights the name of Shailene Woodleywho will be in the role of Lina, the supposed Enzo Ferrari’s lover. Michael Mann, in his experience as a producer and director, has taken part in Oscar-winning films such as “The Aviator.”

Although actor Hugh Jackman (Logan) was initially contemplated from 2020 to play Enzo Ferrari and help in the production, it seems that the actor has ruled out the project so that Michael Mann has full control of the project, of which it is estimated will start filming in the middle of this year in locations in Italy, such as Modena, with the production company Forward Pass as support.

What will it be about?

So far it is known that the narrative line of the film will be based on the work Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machineby the late writer and journalist Brock Yates, the script will also be adapted by director Michael Mann himself in collaboration with Troy Kennedy Martin.

TWITTER/@cariolisima



Enzo Ferrari’s biographical film will take place in 1957, when he lives a personal crisis in the face of financial decline and his marriage is on the verge of separation, however, his life changes by betting his entire future on the famous Mille Miglia race. Enzo Ferrari died in 1988, in his native Italy, having become a legend and great visionary of motorsports.

AF