A new electronic device enables computers to continuously learn just like the human brain

The tiny device was made from perovskite nickelate, which allowed scientists to map corresponding functions in the brain, such as the composition of neurons and synapses.

A group of scientists has developed a new electronic device with the ability to be dynamically reconfigured to process information efficiently through electrical pulses, artificially emulating the neurons and synapses of the human brain, with the aim of increasing learning in computers with the passage of time, reported last Thursday in a press release Purdue University (USA).

Shriram Ramanathan, a professor at Purdue University’s School of Materials Engineering and lead author of the research, which was published earlier this month in the journal Science, said human brains are constantly learning, so they have created “an artificial platform for machines to learn throughout their lifetime”.

How does this device work?

The small, rectangular-shaped electronic device was made from perovskite nickelate, whose electrical properties can be altered when the concentration of hydrogen ions changes at different voltages, allowing the researchers to map corresponding functions in the brain, such as the composition of neurons and synapses.

“If we want to build a brain-inspired computer or machine, then consequently we want to have the ability to continually program, reprogram and change the chip,” Ramanathan said.

The scientists demonstrated in this research that the internal physics of this device creates a dynamic structure for an artificial neural network, which allows the patterns and figures of an electrocardiogram to be recognized efficiently compared to a static network. They also found that the dynamic framework can properly evaluate and complete a specific type of task after receiving a large data set thanks to responsive reconfiguration of the device.

Ramanathan explained that standard manufacturing techniques compatible with semiconductors were used in the construction of the device, in addition to the fact that it operates at room temperature, so he believes that these techniques can be adopted by the semiconductor industry very easily.

The researchers are working to show that these large-scale test devices can be used to build a brain-inspired computer, the university concluded.

