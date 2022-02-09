A maximum life experience

This week, the nominees for the 2022 Oscar Awards were announced, where Billie Eilish is one of the candidates to win the statuette for “Best Song” after her successful single “No time to die”, belonging to the latest James Bond movie. .

Of course, the competition is complicated, since he will have Sebastián Yatra as rivals for singing “Dos Oruguitas” (composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda); Beyonce’s “Be Alive”; in addition to Van Morrison with the song “Down to joy” and Diane Warren with “Somehow you do”.

Billie Eilish’s reaction to the 2022 Oscars nomination

This remarkable news for Billie Eilish’s artistic career left her more than excited, since it is a milestone for her career that has been plagued with success.

For the same reason, and through her social networks, the singer of “Bad Guy” revealed how happy she was with this assessment.

Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song No Time To Die.

“It was a dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and we never thought it would come true. It’s completely unbelievable that we’re here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists,” he added.

“Being recognized today among these other amazing nominees is something we certainly don’t take for granted,” added Billie Eilish for the 2022 Oscars.

“Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and being a part of Daniel Craig’s incomparable legacy as James Bond,” he continued.

Thanks to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thanks to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute pleasure to work with on this song.